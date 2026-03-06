Condolences to family of National Poet of Belarus Vladimir Karizna

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to the family and friends of the National Poet of Belarus, Vladimir Karizna.

“Please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of the National Poet of Belarus Vladimir Karizna. His poems and literary legacy are imbued with respect for the history and traditions of our people. His work on the anthem of contemporary Belarus - an emblem of sovereignty, national pride, and solidarity - marked a significant milestone in the poet's legacy. The blessed memory of Vladimir Karizna will forever remain in our hearts," the message of condolences reads.