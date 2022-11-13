Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended condolences to President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the loss of life as a result of an explosion in Istanbul on 13 November.

The head of state said that it was with great pain that Belarusians learned about a terrible blast in Istanbul that led to the death of people.

“On behalf of the Belarusian people and on my own behalf, please accept our deep condolences in connection with this tragedy. The Republic of Belarus strongly condemns this cynical and inhumane act, which cannot be justified,” the message of condolences reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also conveyed his words of support to the families and friends of the victims and wished speedy recovery to all the injured in this tragic accident.