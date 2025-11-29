Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended condolences to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto over the numerous casualties caused by heavy rains and landslides on the island of Sumatra.

“Hearts of Belarusians are filled with profound pain and sorrow over the devastation caused by the natural disaster on Sumatra, which resulted in numerous casualties and destruction due to heavy rains and landslides,” the message of condolences reads.

During this difficult time for Indonesia, the head of state expressed sincere support to Prabowo Subianto, as well as to the families and friends of the victims, on behalf of the Belarusian people and himself. “I extend my wishes for recovery to those affected and condolences to the Indonesian people. I hope for swift stabilization of the situation in the region,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.