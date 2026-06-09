Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines following the loss of life caused by a powerful earthquake.

“The people of the Republic of Belarus received with deep pain and sorrow the news of the powerful earthquake that struck Mindanao Island,” the message of condolence reads.

On behalf of his compatriots and himself, the Belarusian leader expressed sincere condolences and words of support to the families and friends of the victims, wished a speedy recovery to those injured, and expressed hope for the rapid overcoming of the consequences of the natural disaster.