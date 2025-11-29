Condolences to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a message of condolence to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn over the casualties caused by the severe floods.

“It is with deep sorrow and pain that people in Belarus learn about the devastating floods in Thailand that have resulted in numerous casualties, severe destruction, and significant damage to the country’s economy,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed condolences to the King of Thailand, the families of the victims and the entire nation in connection with the natural disaster. The President conveyed his wishes for the recovery of the affected and expressed hope for the swift end to the natural disaster and successful mitigation of its aftermath.