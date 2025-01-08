Aleksandr Lukashenko orders to allocate over Br90,000 to support talented youth

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed an executive order on 8 January to allocate over Br90,000 from the special fund of the President of Belarus to support the talented youth.

A total of 23 special prizes and two grand prizes were awarded to the dance group of the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts “Laboratory of Variety Dance” and 24 winners of international and national art competitions.

The President's order demonstrates the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for talented youth to develop their skills and talents and promote their professional growth.