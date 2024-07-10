Belarus to keep prohibitive customs duties on imports from unfriendly states through 30 June 2025

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decree No. 278 on 10 July to extend the effect of presidential decree No. 16 on temporary introduction of rates of import customs duties of 12 January 2024. The old decree’s effect has been extended through 30 June 2025. The decree also expanded the list of commodities, which are subject to increased rates of import customs duties.

The decree has been passed to protect the country’s economic interests and implement retaliatory measures to individual foreign states, which take unfriendly actions with regard to Belarus.