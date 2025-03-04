Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Belarus-Russia security treaty into law

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed the treaty on security guarantees within the Union State between Russia and Belarus into law on 4 March.

The international treaty enshrines mutual guarantees on the implementation of necessary measures in case of encroachments on the security of Belarus and Russia, as well as the Union State as a whole.

The treaty is aimed at strengthening the security of the parties within the framework of the common defense space of the Union State. According to the document Belarus and Russia shall undertake the necessary measures in case of encroachments on the security of either party and the Union State as a whole.

Fulfillment of obligations envisages collective counteraction to unilateral restrictive measures of an economic and other nature, the use by the parties of the potential of their relations with other states and other subjects of international law to prevent encroachments on security, the use of retaliatory measures not only against committed acts of aggression but also against threats of such acts, and the immediate provision of the necessary military, military-technical and other assistance.

The cooperation envisaged in the treaty is of an in-depth nature, which corresponds to the existing political and military challenges.