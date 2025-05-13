Belarus to host 314 children from 10 countries for recuperation holidays

On 13 May Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed an executive order to allocate funds for the recuperation holidays of 314 children from Algeria, Egypt, India, China, Laos, Myanmar, Palestine, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kursk Oblast of Russia at the National Children's Educational and Recreation Center Zubrenok.

During their stay in Belarus, the children will undergo medical examinations, receive necessary sanatorium and spa treatment, attend cultural events and see the historical sites in the city of Minsk and the regions.

Children from other countries have been invited for recreation and recuperation in Belarus every year since 2017. Over 2,500 children from abroad have holidayed and received treatment in Belarus under the health tourism program. This contributes to trust and mutual understanding in the relations with friendly countries and to the humanitarian and education cooperation.