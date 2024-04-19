Aleksei Bashan appointed member of Belarus’ Central Election Commission

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decree No.165 on 19 April to appoint Aleksei Bashan member of the Central Election Commission.

Aleksei Bashan is First Deputy Chief of the Academy of the Internal Affairs Ministry, Police Colonel, Candidate of Juridical Science, professor. He was recommended jointly by the Minsk City Council of Deputies and the Minsk City Executive Committee.

According to the election legislation, members of the Central Election Commission discharge their functions on a non-professional basis. Except for the chairperson of the commission and the secretary.