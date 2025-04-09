Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Directive on implementing key principles of ideology of Belarusian state

On 9 April, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Directive No. 12 “On implementing fundamental principles of the ideology of the Belarusian state”.

The document is aimed at increasing the efficiency of ideological work and updating the regulatory framework governing this field.

The Directive provides for approving conceptual foundations of the ideology of the Belarusian state, promoting the shared understanding of the Belarusian statehood, unifying approaches to conducting ideological work and assessing its efficiency, following the principles of the ideology of the Belarusian state in all fields and economic entities regardless of the form of ownership, communicating pro-state information and ideological narratives to people employed in the private sector of the economy.