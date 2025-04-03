Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree to establish Economic Court of Appeal

On 3 April Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 141 to establish the Economic Court of Appeal.

This decision was made in order to implement the provisions of the Code of Civil Procedure that provides for the creation of a three-tier system of economic courts.

The courts of original jurisdiction will be separated from the courts of appellate jurisdiction. Now these courts operate within the framework of one court. The separation of these courts will help increase the efficiency of administering justice in economic cases.

The Economic Court of Appeal will start working in the status of a procedural body on 1 January 2026, i.e. when the Code of Civil Procedure enters into force.

The court will be staffed by judges already working there and employees of other courts. In total, there will be 27 judges, including the chairperson and their deputies.

The Supreme Court was instructed to propose candidacies for the new court, as well as to resolve all organizational issues to ensure smooth operation of the new judicial body.