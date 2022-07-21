Aleksandr Lukashenko sends National Day greetings to Belgium

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the people of the Kingdom of Belgium as the country celebrates National Day.

The head of state noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. “The fruitful bilateral cooperation and close interaction in various sectors based on respect and assistance contributed to the formation of reliable contacts,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed his gratitude to the Belgian side for humanitarian support and numerous charity initiatives to improve the health of Belarusian children affected by the aftermath of the Chernobyl accident.

“Today the world community is facing a number of serious threats. But I am convinced that no political contradictions can destroy the solid foundation of friendly relations. Belarus will continue to consistently advocate mutually respectful partnerships with your state at all levels,” the president stressed.

The Belarusian leader wished the people of Belgium a peaceful sky, solidarity, prosperity and confidence in the future.