On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the people of this country on Independence Day.

“Led by leaders like Hugo Chavez and you, the country has achieved outstanding results in nation-building, strengthened its sovereignty, undertook political and social modernization, and increased its standing in the international arena,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that Venezuelans will show their support for the ongoing political course in the presidential election scheduled for 28 July.

“We highly value your personal contribution to the development of the strategic partnership between Minsk and Caracas. I believe that your visit to Belarus will outline new horizons for bilateral cooperation,” the President remarked.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Nicolas Maduro good health and many successes in his work, and the people of Venezuela - peace and prosperity.