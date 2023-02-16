Aleksandr Lukashenko signs law on amending Belarus’ Electoral Code

On 16 February Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the law “On amending the Electoral Code of the Republic of Belarus”.

The law revised the norms of the Electoral Code taking into account the constitutional amendments and law enforcement practices.

In particular, the system of election commissions and the procedure for the formation of constituencies was optimized; additional requirements were introduced for candidates seeking to become deputies (no foreign citizenship, no Pole’s Card and other similar documents).

In addition, the electoral threshold for the elections to the House of Representatives was lifted.

The document settled a number of issues related to the election of delegates to the Belarusian People’s Congress from local councils of deputies and civil society.

Photos and videos of the filled-in ballot paper will be prohibited.

The time of early voting was also changed: it will take place from 12:00 to 19:00 without a break (it used to be from 10:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 19:00).