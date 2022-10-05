Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree on farm tourism

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed Decree No.351 on farm tourism. The document is aimed at improving the regulation of activities in farm tourism, improving the quality of services, ruling out hotel or restaurant business under the guise of farm stays, protecting the rights of people living in their vicinity.

The Decree specifies requirements for farm stays. In particular, the number of living rooms should not exceed ten. There are also clarifications on the management of private farms and the number of services provided in a farm stay (there should be at least two of them).

The list of services is supplemented by workshops to introduce visitors to local crafts and national traditions.

The document establishes the responsibility of the owners of farm stays for disturbing (including by visitors) of public order, non-compliance with legislation in the field of public health, environmental and fire safety requirements.

Restrictions have been imposed on holding presentations, birthday parties, banquets, and other events in the immediate vicinity of neighboring residential houses.

The Decree establishes the requirement to obtain a permit from the district executive committees to conduct farm tourism activities. The farm stays shall obtain such a permit by 1 July 2023.

Following the meeting of the president with the Council of Ministers on 9 September 2022, with a view to creating additional conditions for the development of farm tourism in remote areas, the regional executive committees shall be entitled to draw up lists of settlements where farm stays shall not be allowed. At the same time, the existing farm stays in such settlements shall continue to operate provided they comply with other requirements of the Decree.