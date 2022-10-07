Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Directive on banning price rises

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Directive No. 10 “On banning price rises” following a government meeting the day before.

In order to protect the interests of citizens and organizations of the Republic of Belarus, to prevent further price growth, establish an effective system of price control and saturate the domestic consumer market with goods (works, services), the directive imposes a ban as from 6 October 2022 on price increases, except in cases determined by the chairmen of the regional executive committees, the Minsk City Executive Committee together with the Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade and sectoral ministers.

Heads of bodies of state administration, other organizations subordinate to the government, chairmen of regional executive committees, Minsk City Executive Committee shall take exhaustive measures to restrain price growth and reduce the cost of products; saturate the domestic; prevent unjustified closure of retail facilities.