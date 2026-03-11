Aleksandr Lukashenko approves humanitarian assistance for Vietnam

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has made a decision to provide humanitarian assistance to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The decision follows Hanoi's request for assistance after a series of devastating natural disasters struck Vietnam in 2025, causing significant loss of life and destruction.

The Republic of Belarus will send aid to the fraternal Vietnamese people, guided by the principle of humanism and the strategic partnership relations established between the two countries.

The head of state has instructed the Emergencies Ministry to coordinate the effort.