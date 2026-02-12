Aleksandr Lukashenko makes new judicial appointments
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko made new judicial appointments. The head of state signed the corresponding decree on 12 February.
The head of state has made a number of judicial appointments. Accordingly, Denis Kichigin has been appointed First Deputy Chairman of the Mogilev Regional Court, Artyom Rusak - Deputy Chairman of the Minsk City Court, and Anatoly Gureyev - Deputy Chairman of the Economic Court of Vitebsk Oblast.
The decree also appointed judges and heads of district-level courts.