Aleksandr Lukashenko pardons 15 convicts

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a decree on 24 January to pardon 15 people.

The pardoned convicts include five women and three men who committed extremist crimes. Five of them have children, and one woman is pregnant.

The President also pardoned seven people (including three women) convicted of drug trafficking. Six of them committed the crimes as minors. One convict, who committed the crime as an adult, was diagnosed with cancer.

Over the past year, the President of Belarus pardoned 293 people (including 89 women and 17 people who committed crimes as minors).

Each pardon is an act of clemency, a chance to return to normal life and become a law-abiding member of society.