Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree to give more powers to local authorities

On 21 February Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 74 “On giving more powers to heads of basic-level executive committees to promote regional development”.

Local governments play a crucial role in improving living standards of local population. Direct communication with people allows district and city (cities of regional subordination) executive committees to better understand people's needs, promptly respond to various issues and address all kinds of tasks in respective communities.

The Decree offers local authorities new tools to foster the development of regions and to improve the quality of life. These tools imply upgrading the status of local executive committees and their heads.

In particular, basic-level executive committees will be given more leeway to make financial decisions in respective districts and cities.

In order to fulfill the action plan stipulated by the Year of Improvement, local authorities will be able to actively involve individuals and organizations in community work.

The Decree simplifies the rules of selling widespread minerals, mainly sand, to individuals for their needs, as well as to organizations for the improvement and maintenance of premises and agricultural facilities.

The permission of the district and city executive committees will be needed to terminate the operation or facilities or to suspend the work of organizations that are important for the district/city. This will prevent unreasonable job cuts and the liquidation of important social infrastructure facilities, such as ATMs, post offices, public transport stops, and others.

In order to address strategic social and economic tasks facing the country and to respond to global challenges it is necessary to improve the quality of management at all levels. Therefore, the Decree significantly expands powers of local executive committees and their heads in making personnel decisions for government agencies and other organizations operating in their territory.

The document sees discipline as the most important condition for successful development. Therefore, heads of district and city executive committees will be authorized, along with issuing orders, to issue written demands (instructions) to eliminate illegalities and to bring employees to disciplinary responsibility. Demands (instructions) can be submitted to heads of lower level executive committees and other organizations located in the relevant territory.

Failure to comply with such demands (instructions) will entail administrative punishment.

At the same time, heads of basic-level executive committees will be personally responsible for these orders, personnel decisions, other decisions (instructions) and written demands (instructions).

All these measures are expected to empower local authorities, increase their efficiency, and tap into reserves to significantly increase the standard of living in the country.

The Decree will come into force on 1 March 2025.