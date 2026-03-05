Aleksandr Lukashenko pardons 18 convicts

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a decree on pardoning 18 convicts, including 15 people convicted of crimes of the extremist variety.

Most of those pardoned are women (11 people). Six of them have kids, including disabled ones and in need of constant medical rehabilitation.

Two couples have also been pardoned as well as a woman in the final stages of pregnancy, and one female convict, who broke the law at the age of 16.

All of them had submitted clemency applications, had pleaded guilty, had repented, and had promised to live a law-abiding life.