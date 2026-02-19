Aleksandr Lukashenko signs pardon decree

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a decree to pardon Natalya Levaya, who had been convicted of crimes of the extremist variety.

The decision has been made by the head of state on the basis of principles of humanism and taking into account the life situation of the convict (the woman is pregnant). Her personal appeal to the president with a plea for mercy, active repentance, and behavior while serving her sentence have been taken into account.