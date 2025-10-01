Belarus to abolish cap on long-service pensions for working civil servants

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 350 "On pension provision for civil servants" on 1 October.

The document abolishes, effective 1 January 2026, the cap on the payment of long-service pensions to working civil servants who have reached the retirement age (similar restrictions on the size of old-age pensions for working pensioners were abolished on 1 January 2025, in accordance with Decree No. 402 of 29 October 2024).

The decision was made to increase the incentive for this category of civil servants to continue their professional careers and to more effectively utilize their professional potential within the country's economy.

The decree will introduce standardized procedures for paying pensions to working retirees from both the military and civilian branches of the civil service, aligning with the overarching goal of eliminating restrictions on the full receipt of earned pensions.