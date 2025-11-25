Belarus-Myanmar draft intergovernmental agreements on visa waiver, taxation, customs affairs okayed

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a number of decrees on 25 November to approve as the basis for holding negotiations three draft Belarus-Myanmar intergovernmental agreements, which are geared towards stronger cooperation between the two states.

The draft agreement on a mutual visa waiver allows Belarus citizens to enter, leave, and transit Myanmar’s territory without visas, provided the duration of their stay does not exceed 30 days from the entry date (up to 90 days within one calendar year).

The procedure for interaction between the customs authorities of the two countries is stipulated by the draft agreement on cooperation and mutual aid in customs affairs.

Apart from that, a draft international agreement has been approved on eliminating double taxation with regard to income taxes and on preventing tax avoidance and tax dodging. The document stipulates taxation procedures and procedures for exchanging information between the corresponding authorities of the states for the sake of eliminating the double taxation of revenues of tax residents of Belarus and Myanmar.