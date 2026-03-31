Ice hockey match against Minsk Oblast Team

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The Belarus President’s Team defeated Minsk Oblast Team, 6-3 (3-2, 1-1, 2-0), in the Republican Hockey League (RHL) match at the Olympic Arena in Minsk on 31 March.

See also

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Conferment of For Spiritual Revival Awards and special prizes