Belarusian settlements honored for valor and perseverance during war

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 144 on 8 April to present the pennant “For valor and perseverance during the Great Patriotic War” to Belarusian settlements.

The pennant was awarded to six Belarusian settlements, which are examples of heroic deeds and nationwide resistance during the Great Patriotic War. These are Kobrin, Rechitsa, Slonim, Senno, Slavgorod, and Smolevichi.

At all stages of the war, these settlements were centers of combat resistance to the Nazi invaders. The local Party, Komsomol and patriotic underground, partisan formations and people's militia forces, which interacted with regular Red Army units, took an active part in the fight against the Nazis.

The Decree is aimed at immortalizing and preserving the historical memory of the heroic past of the Belarusian people, as well as patriotic education of the population. The pennant awarding ceremony will be timed with the Victory Day celebrations. A total of 36 cities and towns in Belarus have been honored with this award.