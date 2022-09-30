Aleksandr Lukashenko receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko received credentials of ambassadors of a number of foreign states on 30 September.

The ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Benin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Cuba, Malta, Myanmar, Palestine, Sudan and Switzerland presented their credentials to the President of Belarus.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the ceremony offered a good opportunity to take stock of cooperation with the states represented by the ambassadors in attendance and to chart out plans for the future.

The United Arab Emirates

Since Belarus and the UAE established diplomatic relations nearly 30 years ago, the relations between the two states have developed in the spirit of friendship, trust and mutual assistance, the President noted. “Your state has become one of the largest economic partners for us in the region. The participation of Emirati investors in large-scale projects in Minsk is a clear testimony to fruitful bilateral cooperation,” the head of state stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko believes that the UAE ambassador will help strengthen the political dialogue, intensify trade and bring major Emirati investors to Belarus. “The doors have always been open for you,” the head of state added.

Palestine

Long-standing friendly relations between the State of Palestine and Belarus are based on a solid foundation of partnership and constructive cooperation in various fields, the President noted.

“We remain committed to an active and effective dialogue, we are interested in practical aspects of cooperation,” the Belarusian leader said.

Cuba

“Belarus is glad that the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean remain good and reliable friends and promising partners for us,” the head of state noted. “We value special relations with Cuba, which has been our close ally and gateway to other states of Latin America,” he added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko deems it necessary to maintain an active political dialogue, to intensify trade and economic contacts in all areas of mutual interest.

Brazil

The President called Brazil one of the most significant partners of Belarus in Latin America. “We successfully cooperate in various areas. I am convinced that our countries will go further and continue to consistently expand the entire range of bilateral contacts, including in the mining industry, metallurgy, petrochemical sector and other areas,” the Belarusian leader said.

Argentina

“I hope that we will not only be able to maintain friendly and trust-based relations with Argentina, but also to significantly boost trade, build a more complex cooperation in manufacturing and other areas,” the head of state emphasized.

According to him, Belarus and Argentina have a history of successful cooperation, in particular, in agriculture, and such effective cooperation practices should be scaled up.

Myanmar

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus considers interaction with Myanmar as an important avenue of its foreign policy in Southeast Asia. “We are interested not only in diversifying exports to Myanmar, but also in strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, science, manufacturing and education,” the President noted.

Sudan

“The Republic of the Sudan is one of our long-standing and trusted friends in Africa. Belarusian companies have a history of mutually beneficial cooperation with your country. We need to make the most of the significant cooperation potential in the manufacturing industry, agriculture, energy sector, education and healthcare,” the head of state said.

The President noted that he had been to Sudan and a number of agreements had been reached with the leadership of this country. “We should move forward,” the Belarusian leader said. He wished peace, stability, social harmony and success in carrying out reform to the Republic of the Sudan.

Benin

The head of state expressed interest in exploring all kinds of cooperation opportunities with the Republic of Benin, primarily in the agricultural sector and the manufacturing industry.

“Belarus has a wealth of experience in agricultural technology, mechanical engineering and processing. We are ready to help Benin set up industrial and agricultural enterprises, train specialists for various sectors of the economy,” the head of state said.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Over 30 years since the diplomatic relations were established, Belarus and Bosnia and Herzegovina have come a long way to build successful bilateral cooperation, the President stated. According to him, the bilateral trade has been on the rise recently, and many Belarusian goods have become quite recognizable in this country. “We need to build on momentum, especially since there is political support for it from both sides,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

Switzerland

According to the head of state, Belarus and Switzerland share the determination to make the world a safer place and also share respect for international law. “We remain committed to promoting bilateral relations based on mutual respect, open and constructive dialogue,” the President said. “Obviously, it is a dialogue, and not sanctions and reproaches, that allows us to find solutions to the most difficult problems and move forward under any circumstances,” the President added.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, Belarus expects a truly balanced and sensible position from neutral Switzerland, as well as valuable ideas and initiatives that could give a boost to bilateral cooperation: “We are ready for this.”

The Sovereign Military Order of Malta

The head of state expressed gratitude to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta for many years of cooperation with post-Chernobyl recovery: “We are grateful for medical equipment, advanced training for Belarusian doctors, and the assistance to our disabled people and orphans.”

The President also pointed to active joint work with the Sovereign Military Order of Malta on combating human trafficking. “I am convinced that such cooperation should be maintained and even scaled up. We are receptive to new initiatives and proposals,” the Belarusian leader said.