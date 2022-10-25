Belarusian citizenship granted to 355 people

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed Decree No.378 to grant Belarusian citizenship to 355 people, including 48 minors.

Among those who have received Belarusian citizenship are people from 26 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Vietnam, Germany, Iran, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine, Estonia and others.

Belarusian passports will be granted to five athletes competing in various sports who arrived in Belarus from Russia. All of them have already proved themselves in Belarus.

A number of citizenship applications were rejected. Being denied Belarusian citizenship can happen when applicants have not been employed for a long time or have repeatedly violated the laws of Belarus.

A total of 6,758 people have been granted Belarusian citizenship in the wake of the instruction the head of state gave during the Big Conversation with the President. The President granted Belarusian citizenship to 3,385 foreigners. The remaining 3,373 applicants received Belarusian citizenship by the decision of law enforcement agencies.

Applications for Belarusian citizenship continue to be received.