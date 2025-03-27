Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree to grant citizenship to 311 people

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree to grant citizenship of the Republic of Belarus on 27 March.

Belarus’ citizenship was granted to 311 individuals, including 26 minors. They came from Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Vietnam, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Moldova, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

At the same time the head of state turned down citizenship applications filed by a number of foreign citizens, who have repeatedly violated Belarusian laws.