Aleksandr Lukashenko signs decree to increase salaries for health workers

On 21 June Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 206 to increase salaries for healthcare workers.

To implement the president’s instruction, the Healthcare Ministry prepared a draft resolution to introduce a new additional bonus for all healthcare workers on 1 July 2022. This bonus will vary depending on the complexity and intensity of work.

The biggest bonus will be paid to doctors and nurses working in the anesthesiology and resuscitation department, primary care service, emergency departments of hospitals, emergency medical service, departments for patients with strokes.

The decree cancels COVID-19 bonuses for frontline medical workers as the epidemiological situation in the country has improved and healthcare facilities resumed routine care.