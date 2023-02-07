Aleksandr Lukashenko approves state investment program for 2023

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko approved the state investment program for 2023. The President signed the corresponding decree No. 26 on 7 February.

Under the state investment program, 136 facilities will be designed and built this year, of which 53 will be put into operation.

Almost Br1.15 billion will be earmarked to finance the facilities included in the program, of which Br891 million (78%) will go into the state programs "Roads of Belarus", "People's Health and Demographic Security", "Ensuring Law and Order", "Agrarian Business", "Border Security", "Education and Youth Policy", "Housing Construction" and others.

In accordance with the program, in 2023 financing will be designated to start the construction (reconstruction) of 23 facilities, including three overpasses in Brest Oblast, Gomel Oblast and Grodno Oblast, three family-type orphanages in Polotsk, Bobruisk and Beshenkovichi, two hospitals in Brest and Pinsk.