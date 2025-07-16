Belarus President’s special fund to spend Br560,000 to support gifted students

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed an executive order to approve the decision made by the council of the Belarus President special fund to provide social support to gifted school and university students.

For these purposes, about Br560,00 will be allocated from the national budget via the reserve fund.

The money will be spent to pay scholarships to 185 university students, 11 grand prizes to winners of international academic excellence competitions (now special fund laureates) and encouragement prizes to 92 students and cadets.

Financial support will be provided to the student scientific laboratory "Geoinformation systems and territorial management" of Pushkin Brest State University for further scientific research in the field of geoinformatics and development of educational and applied geographical information systems.

The President's decision will help motivate gifted youth, create conditions for their further successful studies and professional growth, and will also serve as an additional incentive for teachers.