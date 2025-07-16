Emblem and flag of Belarus’ Information Ministry approved

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 277 “On official heraldic symbols of the Information Ministry”.

The decree establishes the emblem and flag of the Information Ministry.

The emblem represents a silver oval with rays diverging from the center, which is framed by a green border. The abbreviation “MI” is placed in the center. The flag reproduces the image of the emblem.

The introduction of official heraldic symbols will help preserve and develop the traditions of the Information Ministry, and bolster its individualization and recognition in the media space.