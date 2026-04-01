Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree to enhance state veterinary service efficiency

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 109 “On improving the efficiency of the state veterinary service” on 1 April, which comprehensively amends Decree No. 252 of 28 June 2019. The document provides for the separation of functions and duties of the state veterinary service and also establishes its responsibility.

The Decree establishes a clear line of subordination for state veterinary service bodies and organizations to the Department of Veterinary and Food Supervision at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The powers of the department’s leadership have been expanded. The director of the Department – deputy minister of agriculture and food (chief veterinarian of the Republic of Belarus – chief state veterinary inspector of the Republic of Belarus) is granted the right to issue binding written instructions ensuring veterinary well-being, to decide on suspending the issuance of veterinary documents by veterinary specialists, to submit binding demands for disciplinary action and dismissal of chief veterinarians of regions and districts, and to approve relevant personnel decisions at the national, regional and district levels.

In addition, the powers of the heads of the veterinary service at the regional and district levels have been expanded. They are granted rights similar to those of the department within their respective territories.

The functions for exercising state supervision have been detailed. Emphasis is placed on conducting technical (technological, verification) activities using checklists.

The Decree establishes the personal responsibility of heads of the state veterinary service at the national, regional and district levels for the effectiveness of their activities.