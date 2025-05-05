Aleksandr Lukashenko signs Decree to expand types of state financial support

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed Decree No. 177 “On state financial support”.

In accordance with the document, the types of such support, provided individually, include budget transfers to reimburse part of the costs of investment projects, contributions to the authorized capital of legal entities, made at the expense of the national and (or) local budgets, as well as budget loans and other types of state support, provided at the expense of budget funds.

The Decree establishes that when making proposals for state support, it is mandatory to have an economic justification of its expediency and a conclusion on the competitiveness of the products. In addition, decisions on state support must necessarily stipulate the responsibility of officials and performance indicators of organizations that are conditions for its provision. A ban on subsequent adjustment of such indicators has been introduced.