Aleksandr Lukashenko approves new membership of Presidium of Higher Attestation Commission, pardon commission

On 20 February Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 62 updating the membership of the Presidium of the Higher Attestation Commission, the commission on pardon and exemption from criminal liability under the President of the Republic of Belarus, and the commission for considering appeals from citizens of the Republic of Belarus regarding offenses they have committed.

The changes are due to new appointments in the Constitutional Court, the General Prosecutor's Office, the Investigative Committee, and the Healthcare Ministry and also in light of the need to specify certain positions of members of these collegiate bodies.