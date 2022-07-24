Telephone conversation with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation on 24 July.

The Belarusian head of state extended birthday greetings to his Uzbekistan counterpart.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed Belarus-Uzbekistan cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Belarus views Uzbekistan as a key partner in Central Asia and is ready to fully support it within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), ensuring the full involvement of the country's economy in cooperation with the union. The talks also touched upon Uzbekistan's support of Belarus' application to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

As for the bilateral economic cooperation, the presidents mentioned the growth of mutual trade in the first place. In January-May 2022, the trade kept momentum making up $147.4 million, or 130.7% against the same period of 2021.

It was noted that there were more than enough prospects for cooperation, including an increase in mutual supplies of goods in demand in the markets of the two countries, and expansion of cooperation and establishment of new joint productions. The heads of state agreed to discuss all specific areas of cooperation during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand in September.

The two presidents also discussed the situation in Karakalpakstan and exchanged views on the recent events there.

Most of the talks between the presidents of Belarus and Uzbekistan concerned the prospects of cooperation between the two countries.