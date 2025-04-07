Telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

President of Russia Vladimir Putin phoned Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko in the evening on 7 April.

Vladimir Putin thanked Aleksandr Lukashenko for seizing the biggest ever batch of explosives. An attempt was made to smuggle it into Russia the day before. The Belarusian customs service stopped the attempt to smuggle the most powerful explosive substance, even the smallest amounts of which can bring about the most serious consequences.

The Russian president asked the Belarusian one to convey his gratitude and to reward the specialists and experts, who had detected and identified the hazardous cargo, as much as possible.

Apart from that, the heads of state discussed upcoming meetings, including a meeting that will take place in the Russian city of Volgograd in late April. They agreed to discuss topical matters of cooperation and exchange opinions about a broad range of matters on the whole during the meeting.

During the conversation Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin also discussed the upcoming Belarusian-Russian army exercise Zapad 2025 [West 2025]. The situation in the area of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine was briefly touched upon.