Telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

The presidents of Belarus and Russia, Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, held a telephone conversation on the morning of 22 July.

Bilateral cooperation was in the focus of the conversation. The presidents discussed a number important issues in economy, including specific import substitution projects.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin also discussed the international agenda. Separately, the Russian president informed his Belarusian counterpart about the talks in Tehran.

The Belarusian head of state, in turn, thanked his colleague for supporting the Belarusian national air carrier.

In addition, the presidents of Belarus and Russia agreed on the appointment of a new ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation. The Belarusian side has already received the agreman.

Ambassador Vladimir Semashko is replaced by Deputy Head of the President Administration Dmitry Krutoy, who at one time was directly involved in the development of the Union State programs to advance the integration.

The heads of state discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts.