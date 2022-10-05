Telephone conversation with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon held a telephone conversation on 5 October.

The Belarusian head of state extended birthday greetings to his Tajik counterpart.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Emomali Rahmon discussed the main issues of bilateral relations. The Belarusian President will soon pay an official visit to Tajikistan. As it was noted, the visit will provide a chance to discuss not only the bilateral agenda and the development of trade and economic cooperation but also topical international issues.