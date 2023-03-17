Telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko talked to President of Russia Vladimir Putin over the phone this evening.

Joint work in the sphere of import substitution was one of the main topics covered by the conversation. Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin also discussed prospects of construction of the North-South transport corridor, which will cross Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

The conversation also touched upon matters of cooperation in the sphere of microelectronics and the decisions the Belarusian government and the Russian one are supposed to make in order to step up interaction in this area.

The Presidents also talked over other matters on the international agenda and discussed the agenda of the forthcoming session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Belarus and Russia.