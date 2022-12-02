Telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko talked to President of Russia Vladimir Putin over the phone in the morning on 2 December.

The heads of state compared notes in anticipation of the forthcoming Eurasian Economic Union summit that will take place in Kyrgyzstan.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin also discussed the international situation and the situation around Belarus and Russia. They spoke at length about the evolving situation and about the coordination of joint actions. Progress of the special military operation in Ukraine was also reviewed.

A number of economic matters of importance for bilateral interaction were raised, including joint work on import substitution and the implementation of programs of the Union State of Belarus and Russia.

The presidents sketched out the schedule of future contacts, too. The Russian President invited his Belarusian counterpart to come to Moscow for negotiations on practical matters concerning the realization of Union State construction and for discussing economic matters. The meeting is supposed to take place in December.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin also touched upon cooperation in humanitarian sphere, in particular, science. The two presidents agreed to organize a congress of Belarusian and Russian scientists at premises of the Academy of Sciences in the wake of the Russian President’s recent meeting with scientists in the Sirius Education Center and bearing in mind Belarus’ accumulated experience (such as the large-scale project “100 ideas for Belarus”).