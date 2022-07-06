Telephone conversation with first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Belarusian head of state sent a telegram to the first president of Kazakhstan the day before and today the parties talked over the phone.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed the situation around Belarus and Kazakhstan and in the countries of the former Soviet Union. Nursultan Nazarbayev inquired in detail about the situation in the region.

The first president of Kazakhstan addressed the warmest wishes to the Belarusian people.

The congratulatory telegram to Nursultan Nazarbayev wished him good health, well-being, and many happy returns of the day.

"Your name is inextricably linked with large-scale political and socio-economic transformations of independent Kazakhstan and its formation as a modern state that has achieved great successes in the international arena," the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that it is difficult to overestimate the contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the establishment of friendly and trusting relations between Belarus and Kazakhstan. "Long-standing mutual support and fruitful bilateral cooperation served as the basis for setting up the integration associations in the Eurasian space and contributed to the sustainable development of the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Kazakhstan," the president emphasized.