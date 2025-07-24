Telephone conversation with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a phone conversation with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on 24 July.

The Belarusian head of state congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday and used this opportunity to discuss Belarus-Uzbekistan relations, the development of bilateral cooperation, and the implementation of promising joint projects.

In 2024, trade between the two countries exceeded $630 million, and in January-May 2025, it reached nearly $280 million. Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that both nations will maintain the momentum of expanding trade and economic cooperation.

Aleksandr Lukashenko invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Belarus in order to discuss topics of mutual interest in greater detail. The parties are also continuing active efforts to implement the agreements reached during the Belarusian President’s visit to Uzbekistan in February 2024.

The heads of state also reviewed cooperation on multilateral platforms and the current international situation.