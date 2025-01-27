Telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev have had a telephone conversation.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev warmly congratulated his Belarusian counterpart on his landslide victory in the Presidential election.

The heads of state also discussed the implementation of bilateral agreements reached during Aleksandr Lukashenko's official visit to Uzbekistan a year ago. During the visit, a 2024-2025 cooperation roadmap was adopted.