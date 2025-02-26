Telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a phone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on 26 February.

The heads of state discussed major issues related to trade and economic cooperation and praised the momentum in the development of relations. The parties emphasized the importance of implementing the previously approved roadmap for 2022-2026, paying special attention to strengthening cooperation ties.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Emomali Rahmon also specified the schedule of upcoming meetings in the near future.