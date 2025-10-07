Telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation.

Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated his Russian counterpart on his birthday.

The Presidents discussed a number of issues concerning the development of Belarusian-Russian relations, the international agenda, and the situation in the region.

The heads of state compared notes on their upcoming schedules. They are set to meet on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Dushanbe which will take place later this week.