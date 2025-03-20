Telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a one-hour phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on 20 March.

The two presidents discussed the Union State issues following Aleksandr Lukashenko’s recent official to Russia. The focus was also placed on the Eurasian integration and activities run as part of Belarus’ presidency in the EAEU this year.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts and joint events. These include an international forum in Volgograd to mark the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, which will be held in late April under the auspices of the Parliamentary Assembly.

The EAEU summit, which will be held in Minsk, is scheduled for late June 2025. The heads of state discussed its agenda.

The Russian President also updated his Belarusian counterpart on the details of his recent talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, including their discussion of Ukraine’s issue.