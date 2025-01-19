Telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Presidents of Belarus and Russia had a telephone conversation on 19 January.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin exchanged the Epiphany greetings. The Russian President asked his counterpart to convey his best wishes to the Belarusian people as well as greetings to all Orthodox Belarusians.

They also discussed pressing working issues of bilateral interaction. The two Presidents emphasized that the Belarusian-Russian cooperation should be maintained in all areas.